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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) THURSDAY 1/24/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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16 views • January 24, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
ATTORNEY FOR COVINGTON CATHOLIC TEENS TO MSM, CELEBRITIES: TAKE DOWN YOUR LIES OR GET SUED
SYRIA THREATENING TO BOMB ISRAEL OFF THE MAP
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes, discussing lawsuits against media on behalf of Covington teens
Gabe Hoffman, Documentary filmmaker on predatory Hollywood elite
Katie Hopkins, UK journalist on Islamic invasion of West Europe
4th Hour: Re-run of Hour 1
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
ATTORNEY FOR COVINGTON CATHOLIC TEENS TO MSM, CELEBRITIES: TAKE DOWN YOUR LIES OR GET SUED
SYRIA THREATENING TO BOMB ISRAEL OFF THE MAP
Guests:
Attorney Robert Barnes, discussing lawsuits against media on behalf of Covington teens
Gabe Hoffman, Documentary filmmaker on predatory Hollywood elite
Katie Hopkins, UK journalist on Islamic invasion of West Europe
4th Hour: Re-run of Hour 1
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