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Covington Lawyer Describes The Incredible Abuse The Children Faced At The Hands Of The MSM
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351 views • January 24, 2019
In the aftermath of the Covington Catholic students controversy, many news outlets and celebrities have smeared the reputations of the students, their families, and the school itself. Covington lawyer, Robert Barnes, joins Alex to break down the lies that the families will be suing over.
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