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URGENT! Protest At Texas Capitol To Stop Leftist Destruction Of History
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14 views • January 24, 2019
A Confederate plaque has been taken down from the Texas state Capitol after a bipartisan effort from lawmakers to have it removed. Harrison is joined by State Rep. Kyle Biedermann & Chuck Untersee to discuss a protest that will be taking place Friday, January 25th.
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