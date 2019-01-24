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Thoughtcrime Is Here: "News Guard" To Be Pre-Installed On Every Device
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27 views • January 24, 2019
Microsoft partner and browser plug-in provider NewsGuard lists news publications as credible even though they have had multiple corrections, misleading, and even false stories, which calls into question NewsGuard’s ability to identify reputable news sources.
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