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Iran And Israel On Verge Of All-Out War: How We Got Here And What Is Next
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3176 views • January 24, 2019
The exchange of missiles between the IDF and Iranian forces based in Syria on Sunday represented a major escalation of a conflict that has been simmering at a low level for months.
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