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NY State Legalizes Abortion Up Until Birth During National Holiday Celebrating Life
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247 views • January 24, 2019
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire from faith leaders after he signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up until birth in many cases. The Democratic governor directed the One World Trade Center and other landmarks to be lit in pink Tuesday to celebrate the passage of "Reproductive Health Act."
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