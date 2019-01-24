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Kevin Annett: An URGENT Call To All Who Serve The Light! Let's Bring Down Their Grid! June 2, 2015
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40 views • January 24, 2019
This is another unplanned interview between Kevin Annett and Alexandra Meadors regarding the very historical event happening on September 23 through 27, 2015. Pope Bergoglio will be visiting America and speaking in front of the Congress on September 24th, being the first pontiff ever to address American legislators from Washington DC.
Why are US progressive politicians suddenly praising this pope as of late? This is on the footsteps of Pope Francis also visiting ... read more shorturl.at/dpqTZ
Why are US progressive politicians suddenly praising this pope as of late? This is on the footsteps of Pope Francis also visiting ... read more shorturl.at/dpqTZ
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