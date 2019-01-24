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CryBaby #Benji #VideoGame - Latest Adventures "I have to start a War to get ReSelected..."
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5 views • January 24, 2019
#CryBaby #Benji #VideoGame - Latest Adventures
"I have to start a War to get ReSelected..."
https://youtu.be/lrjzBZp8TgY
More Gaming Adventures
Sponsored by Courtesy of
Saudi Arabian Commission of Gaming
Book I (Clio)
The answer from the Oracle of Delphi concerning whether Croesus should attack the Persians (famous for its ambiguity): If you attack, a great empire will fall.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGbWJa9wLYyv/
"I have to start a War to get ReSelected..."
https://youtu.be/lrjzBZp8TgY
More Gaming Adventures
Sponsored by Courtesy of
Saudi Arabian Commission of Gaming
Book I (Clio)
The answer from the Oracle of Delphi concerning whether Croesus should attack the Persians (famous for its ambiguity): If you attack, a great empire will fall.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGbWJa9wLYyv/
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