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01.24.19 LIVE SCOTUS CALL Regarding RBG
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21 views • January 24, 2019
Interesting call. When I called earlier today as an individual I received a scripted, "Ruth Bader Ginsburg is recovering from her surgery and is working from home." Let's see what happens when I call NewsHawk Network on a live line.
Call SCOTUS 202-479-3000
Call House Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Call Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Call SCOTUS 202-479-3000
Call House Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
Call Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/index.htm
donate: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Keywords
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