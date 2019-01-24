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Trump Is Moving Forward With State Of The Union Plans Despite Nancy Pelosi's Delay Request | TIME
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1 view • January 24, 2019
The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.
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