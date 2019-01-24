© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pelosi says she will block Trump's State of the Union
Follow
1
Share
Report
1383 views • January 24, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says that until the government is reopened there will be no State of the Union held in the House chambers. #DailyBriefing #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewsstate of the unionpresident trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelosidana perinous newstrump newsdonald trumpbreaking newsborder securitypelosiborder walltrump walltrump pelosiborder wall fundingthe daily briefingwall fundingsotugovernment shutdowntrump sotustate of the union 2019
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.