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Trump, Pelosi exchange dueling letters over State of the Union
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1 view • January 24, 2019
“The Richard Fowler Show” radio host Richard Fowler and American Majority CEO Ned Ryun discuss the partial government shutdown and how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would not authorize a State of the Union address in the House chamber.
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