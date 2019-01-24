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Parkinson's Patient Walks Again After Just 10 Days Of Treatment at The Biosanctuary
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138 views • January 24, 2019
After just nine days in treatment at The Biosanctuary's Ozone Treatment Center, Mel is walking without dragging his right leg and experiencing a number of other symptoms he came in with. He came in on 12 to 15 LDopa a day and in this video had only two the entire day and the last one was 5 hours ago. He could not get out of his seat without taking LDopa on the hour when he checked in! It is possible to heal Parkinsons with High Impact Biological Medicine!
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