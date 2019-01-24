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Eric Dubay vs. Trevor Valle and Joe Rogan
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167 views • January 24, 2019
On the Joe Rogan podcast 862, paleontologist Trevor Valle spent nearly the entire show deriding and ridiculing International Flat Earth Research Society President and Dinosaur-denier Eric Dubay. In the following video Eric Dubay responds to claims made and answers questions posed by Joe and Trevor regarding the flat, motionless Earth and the non-existence of dinosaurs.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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