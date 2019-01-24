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A LIGHT UNTO THE NATIONS? (NOT)
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27 views • January 24, 2019
A study of 50 years of headlines in 5 top newspapers finds that media coverage of Israel-Palestine favors Israel by providing more overall coverage, more positive coverage, and greater access to Israeli voices than to Palestinian ones . . .
www.ifamericansknew.org
www.ifamericansknew.org
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