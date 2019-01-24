© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MODERN HISTORY & THE ZIONIST COSTRUCT
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • January 24, 2019
"Ultra orthodox Jews worldwide are protesting the Zionist so called Jewish state of Israel, the occupation, supremacy, apartheid, genocide, Netanyahu (a non practicing Jew) and the draft as they are conscious objectors. The media is silent as millions hold peaceful protests against Zionism." Barbara Renovato
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.