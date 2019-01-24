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Guiding Light (Understanding Jewish - Power)
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35 views • January 24, 2019
Inverted Reality & The Authoritative Narrative Of The Corporate Media
The mainstream media is seen by most as authoritative, so in truth those who control the media control the narrative. This begs the
question who does control the media?
(this list may be outdated)
The mainstream media is seen by most as authoritative, so in truth those who control the media control the narrative. This begs the
question who does control the media?
(this list may be outdated)
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