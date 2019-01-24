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Alleged Sexual Abuser Being Sued for Enabling Parkland Shooter
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0 view • January 24, 2019
"Medina told cops the security staff at school called the Parkland shooter 'crazy boy.' It also is being revealed that Medina left security gates open, against school protocol—the very gates the Parkland shooter entered through." —Grant Stinchfield
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