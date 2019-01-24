© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump: Pelosi is afraid of the truth
Follow
1
Share
Report
1431 views • January 24, 2019
Full Remarks: Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi's decision to bar him from giving the State of the Union address on the House floor. Trump says Speaker Pelosi's decision is a 'great blotch' on America, hints he will 'do something in the alternative.' #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.