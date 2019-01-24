© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump, Pelosi feud escalates over State of the Union drama
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • January 24, 2019
Speaker Pelosi tells President Trump the House won't authorize State of the Union speech in chamber; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpwhite housenewspoliticsstate of the unionpresident trumpfox newsfox news channelnancy pelosidana perinogreg gutfeldjesse wattersjuan williamsthe fivethe five fox newsus newstrump newsdonald trumppelosiborder walltrump walltrump pelosisotugovernment shutdowntrump shutdowntrump state of the unionstate of the union 2019politics feudtrump vs pelosi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.