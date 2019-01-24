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Response to Chapter 3 of "The King James Only Controversy" by Dr. James White
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10 views • January 24, 2019
Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, AZ responds to Chapter 3 of "The King James Only Controversy" by Dr. James White.
View all videos in series: http://bit.ly/KJVonly
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Ub6BrP
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in series: http://bit.ly/KJVonly
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Ub6BrP
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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