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Bloomberg's Enlists His Crony Partners to End Gun Rights
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6 views • January 24, 2019
"Through Bloomberg's vast corporate ties, he recruits CEOs to join his anti-gun fight. Bloomberg pushes corporate America—companies like Levi's, Nike, TOMS, and so many more—to wage war on gun ownership. It is an endless stream of cash to pay for the fight to snatch away your rights." —Grant Stinchfield
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