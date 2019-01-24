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The Prevailing Apostasy
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36 views • January 24, 2019
01/23/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Two Branches of Evolution, Spiritism and False-Science, Have Spawned Theosophy and Root Race and Eugenics. All Aims Toward the Destruction of Gender Identity and of Marriage and the Home. And Rank in Our Culture is the Pornography--Like Other Sins Against the Body (Specifically, Adultery)--Destroys One's Soul. Bible: 1 Timothy 4:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Two Branches of Evolution, Spiritism and False-Science, Have Spawned Theosophy and Root Race and Eugenics. All Aims Toward the Destruction of Gender Identity and of Marriage and the Home. And Rank in Our Culture is the Pornography--Like Other Sins Against the Body (Specifically, Adultery)--Destroys One's Soul. Bible: 1 Timothy 4:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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