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Bryan Tew Testimony Remote Neural Monitoring vs. Remote Neural Manipulation Tech
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71 views • January 24, 2019
Covert Ai Based Technology being used Against Targeted Individuals
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Spirit and Source Code
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Baal and Dajjal aka Anti-Christ Source Code
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Secret Societies Hidden in Plain Sight
The Game is called The Game 23 or ProjectMayhem
and the What is at Stake is Earth and the Whole Human Species
Yes the Entire Species All of It Devolving
Devolving not Evolving
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Spirit and Source Code
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Baal and Dajjal aka Anti-Christ Source Code
We are Doing Battle with an Invisible Secret Societies Hidden in Plain Sight
The Game is called The Game 23 or ProjectMayhem
and the What is at Stake is Earth and the Whole Human Species
Yes the Entire Species All of It Devolving
Devolving not Evolving
Keywords
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