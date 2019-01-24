© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About 9 Month Abortion Law In N.Y.
Follow
0
Share
Report
3766 views • January 24, 2019
The ability to abort up to 9 months in N.Y. has just been legalized. Owen Shroyer discusses the details of what that means for the rest of us. Joey Gibson joins the show to discuss how a mobilized force of brainwashed anti-maga terrorists are allowed to bully and terrorize without consequence. Meanwhile, no one from the MSM responsible for feeding the hatred and propagandizing mindless masses into political violence have been held acountable.
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.infowars.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.