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How The Sacklers Got Us Hooked On Oxycontin!!!
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10 views • January 24, 2019
Opioids are drugs derived from
the juice of the opium poppy, including heroin and
prescription painkillers, or their synthetic equivalents,
such as fentanyl. The best-known painkiller and the
one attracting the most criticism for its part in America’s
opioid crisis is OxyContin But the Sacklers do not seem
to care as they have became very rich off of it's sales.
C 2019 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
the juice of the opium poppy, including heroin and
prescription painkillers, or their synthetic equivalents,
such as fentanyl. The best-known painkiller and the
one attracting the most criticism for its part in America’s
opioid crisis is OxyContin But the Sacklers do not seem
to care as they have became very rich off of it's sales.
C 2019 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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