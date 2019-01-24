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Feminists Say Talking To A Woman Is Rape
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518 views • January 24, 2019
Modern feminism has morphed into an ideology where all men are portrayed as predators. Andrew Tate joins Alex to break down the lies used by the left against straight/white/Christian/conservative/males.
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