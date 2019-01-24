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Covington Students Face Racial Attack / Learn Who The Most Persecuted Group Is
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232 views • January 24, 2019
Racism appears to be on the rise, however the real victims may surprise you. Andrew Tate joins Alex to reveal his own encounters with racist people.
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