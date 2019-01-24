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Famous Dr. Ron Paul Quote on FREEDOM read by Cameron McKirdy
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3 views • January 24, 2019
Listen to a powerful quotation from Congressman Dr. Ron Paul presented by a radio disc jockey ON AIR. More on http://www.SurvivalBros.com Please subscribe today. Feel free to leave a comment, and share this content with your friends.
"There is only one kind of freedom, and that's individual liberty. Our lives come from our creator, and our liberty comes from our creator. It has nothing to do with government granting it." - Ron Paul More on http://www.youtube.com/survivalbros
"There is only one kind of freedom, and that's individual liberty. Our lives come from our creator, and our liberty comes from our creator. It has nothing to do with government granting it." - Ron Paul More on http://www.youtube.com/survivalbros
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