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High Strangeness Above
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22 views • January 24, 2019
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SuspectSky features the best sightings, analysis, and thought-provoking research of the UFO and other strange phenomena happening on Earth and beyond. Always critical, always vigilant. Send us your UFO, shadow person, or other strange activity footage and help us continue the search for truth and expose the real world in which we live.
Since 2012 we have been piecing the puzzle together - we hope you'll subscribe and join us.
SuspectSky features the best sightings, analysis, and thought-provoking research of the UFO and other strange phenomena happening on Earth and beyond. Always critical, always vigilant. Send us your UFO, shadow person, or other strange activity footage and help us continue the search for truth and expose the real world in which we live.
Since 2012 we have been piecing the puzzle together - we hope you'll subscribe and join us.
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