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Full Show – Class Action Covington School Suits Threaten To Bankrupt MSM - 01/23/2019
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988 views • January 24, 2019
Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate revealing the deception behind depression. Furthermore, forensic researcher and podcast host Jan Irvin reveals the social engineering and intelligence programs that have been waged against the American public since our country’s inception. Roger Stone hosts the final hour.
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