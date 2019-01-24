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Roger Stone; The President Should Give A State Of The Union Outside Of D.C.
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9 views • January 24, 2019
As the Democrat leadership pouts and childishly refuses to work with the Republicans to re-open the government, our border remains unsecure. The Democrats have now become the ones holding the government hostage, all so they can attack President Trump.
https://www.infowars.com/sotu-showdown-trump-offered-multiple-locations-after-pelosi-rejects-address-on-house-floor/
https://www.infowars.com/sotu-showdown-trump-offered-multiple-locations-after-pelosi-rejects-address-on-house-floor/
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