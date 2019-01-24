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Why Did The Pope Attack The Covington Catholic School Children?
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335 views • January 24, 2019
Alex Jones and a caller discuss how pro-globalist and anti-globalist factions within the Catholic Church are using the mainstream media lies about the Covington Catholic High School students to make a political point by reinforcing Pope Francis' anti-nationalist, anti-Trump, rhetoric.
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