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Trump Must Deal With Internet Censorship And Ballot Security To Be Re-Elected
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257 views • January 24, 2019
Suddenly found ballots in Broward County FL showed up just in time to skew the count for the Democrats. Paired with the efforts to limit and scrub conservative voices from the internet, Trump will have much to overcome to guarantee his victory in 2020.
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