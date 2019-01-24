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Radical Women's March Protester Caught With Needles, Sexual Assaults Attendees In Front Of Police
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21 views • January 24, 2019
An unstable women's march protester couldn't explain why he was carrying needles, and sexually assaulted attendees with impunity in front of event police. I repeat, a protester marching against sexual assault was allowed to sexually assault people at the women's march against sexual assault. Maga Titan and Enrique Tarrio join The War Room to bring you the details.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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