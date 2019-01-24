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High School Students Love Infowars Despite Censorship
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247 views • January 24, 2019
High School students seem to have little trouble showing their support for Infowars, despite the efforts to scrub Alex jones from the internet.
https://www.infowars.com/maga-hats-are-becoming-a-hot-fashion-trend-among-teens-all-over-america/
https://www.infowars.com/maga-hats-are-becoming-a-hot-fashion-trend-among-teens-all-over-america/
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