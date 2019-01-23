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See The Video Google Banned Discussing DMT, Joe Rogan, And Children
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581 views • January 23, 2019
Jan Irvin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail how YouTube, now owned by Google, banned the Infowars interview he posted early this week for "violating community guideline standards" when his goal was to prevent children and young people from ingesting toxic, dangerous, and mind altering drugs.
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