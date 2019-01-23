© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Rose of Duncé”
Follow
0
Share
Report
77 views • January 23, 2019
This was done as satire to encourage my daughter as she wrote a book called “Rose of Dancé”. But being a dad, I took liberties, as that is what dads who love their daughters do.
I had the joy of reading the book before release and do highly recommend it. Yes, I am biased, but to my joy it really is well written.
The book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/Rose-Dancé-Erika-Sams/dp/069219486X
I had the joy of reading the book before release and do highly recommend it. Yes, I am biased, but to my joy it really is well written.
The book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/Rose-Dancé-Erika-Sams/dp/069219486X
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.