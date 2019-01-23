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VIDEO: Covington School Lawyer Prepares Lawsuits Against MSM Liars
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247 views • January 23, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing many of the Covington Catholic High School students' families, is preparing lawsuits against the mainstream media for their defamation and mass-propagating of lies only after offering them a chance to retract their mistaken reporting.
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