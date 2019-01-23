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Skills - DIY Light Bulb How to make Light bulb at home
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37 views • January 23, 2019
Skills - DIY Light Bulb How to make tungsten bulb at home
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DA7GAiOOus
jar, two bolts, eight nuts, heatshrik, nichrome wire, (small candle and glue gun)
batteries, wires and switch to power bulb (Possible remaining wire from burnt out bulbs may work)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DA7GAiOOus
jar, two bolts, eight nuts, heatshrik, nichrome wire, (small candle and glue gun)
batteries, wires and switch to power bulb (Possible remaining wire from burnt out bulbs may work)
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