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HAUNTED: Dems Run From Clinton And Obama Crimes
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312 views • January 23, 2019
It appears our representatives are too weak to properly investigate the past crimes of the Obamas and the Clintons, but Roger Stone explains why now is the time for justice before it’s too late.
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