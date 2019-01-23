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China communist party starting its own Vatican rewriting Christianity
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23 views • January 23, 2019
China communist party starting its own Vatican-- rewriting Christianity LOL
Recall Religion is the opium of the people? China Gov now managing Christianity adding political advice to the bible.
Their war on peoples natural religious tendencies in our DNA is an unwinnable conflict.
The propagandists will ultimately believe their own BS.
Recall Religion is the opium of the people? China Gov now managing Christianity adding political advice to the bible.
Their war on peoples natural religious tendencies in our DNA is an unwinnable conflict.
The propagandists will ultimately believe their own BS.
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