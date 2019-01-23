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Alex Newman: German Defense Chief Advocates Military Force Against Those Who Oppose The "Rules-Based International Order”
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26 views • January 23, 2019
Alex Newman from the New American joins Harrison to talk about his new article and to discuss what is going on at Davos.
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