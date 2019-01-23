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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 1/23/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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465 views • January 23, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:
DISGUSTED TRUMP SUPPORTERS DEMAND TRUMP DO HIS JOB
MSM STILL REFUSES TO TELL TRUTH RE KY STUDENTS
WHY WON'T TRUMP DECLARE EMERGENCY OR ACT ON TIME-SENSITIVE CRITICAL ISSUES DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY?
Guests:
Jan Irvin
Andrew Tate
4th Hour: Roger Stone
Guests: Tom Ravana & JoAnn DeBartolo, losing their paid-off home to Chase bank.
Donations @ Gofundme.com: https://www.gofundme.com/car-crash-with-illegal-costing-couple-their-home
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:
DISGUSTED TRUMP SUPPORTERS DEMAND TRUMP DO HIS JOB
MSM STILL REFUSES TO TELL TRUTH RE KY STUDENTS
WHY WON'T TRUMP DECLARE EMERGENCY OR ACT ON TIME-SENSITIVE CRITICAL ISSUES DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY?
Guests:
Jan Irvin
Andrew Tate
4th Hour: Roger Stone
Guests: Tom Ravana & JoAnn DeBartolo, losing their paid-off home to Chase bank.
Donations @ Gofundme.com: https://www.gofundme.com/car-crash-with-illegal-costing-couple-their-home
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