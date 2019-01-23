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Twitterati Compare Covington Boys To Dylann Roof and Hitler
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12 views • January 23, 2019
Twitter’s most shameless bottom feeders united on Tuesday night to attack TODAY host Savannah Guthrie for sitting down to interview Nicholas Sandmann, whom they compared to Adam Lanza, Dylann Roof and Adolf Hitler.
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