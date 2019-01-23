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LEARN THE RAINBOW FLICK
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1 view • January 23, 2019
Learn the rainbow flick today. If you ever wanted to learn the rainbow flick, well, today is your lucky day because, in this video, PWG is showing how to do the rainbow flick - one of the quintessential football skills that you'll ever learn. Some football skills you'll never learn because they take years to master, but the rainbow flick is a skill move that's relatively easy to learn.
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