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Nick Sandmann Appears On Today Show, Stands Firm In The Face Of Vitriolic Propaganda
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2659 views • January 23, 2019
Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School junior whose face-off with a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial vent viral over the weekend, is defending his actions and insisting he showed no insolence during the confrontation.
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