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Full Show- Globalists Desperate To Establish EU Army Before NWO Falls Apart
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57 views • January 23, 2019
History repeats itself as Merkel and Macron travel to Charlemagne's Imperial Capital to sign an agreement setting the stage for the EU's own Empire. The troubled French leader also promises to avoid the fate of the Sun King while making all the same mistakes as that ill-fated sovereign. Eric Peters and Alex Newman join the show to discuss this and more. Plus we hear from Nick Sandmann, as the high-schooler takes to the Today Show to defend himself against the slander of the MSM.
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