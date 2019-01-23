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Eric Peters Exposes Tesla Fraud - Electric Cars Are Mobile Prisons
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73 views • January 23, 2019
Three years is a long time to wait for a new car. It makes you want to buy another car – which is exactly what a large number of frustrated Teslians are doing as they lose hope of ever getting behind the wheel of the Model 3 they put thousand dollar deposits on as far back as 2016.
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