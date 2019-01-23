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Macron And Merkel Are Creating An EU Army To Protect The "Sovereignty" That They Told You To Give Up
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8 views • January 23, 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a friendship treaty on Tuesday that recalls a historic pact the former enemies agreed to in 1963.
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